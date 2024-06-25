New Farmer's Market in Cadillac benefits veterans

A new farmer’s market that benefits local veterans has just opened up in Cadillac.

The Veterans Serving Veterans Farmer’s market features fruits, veggies, flowers, plants, handmade goods, including baked goods and much more

Local Air Force and Army veteran, who also serves as and the director of Veterans Serving Veterans, Roger Bandeen said the market evolved after people suggested they started holding one on Saturdays at their pavilion at the park.

He said, so far, turn out has been good and they hope it continues to grow as the word gets out.

“We have a Tuesday and Friday downtown, which is wonderful. They do a lot of amazing things. And so, people came to us and said, hey, you know, I work during the week. I can’t get off. if I get off early, I get down there and a lot of the stuff I want is already gone. And so, you can please do this Saturdays farmer’s market in your pavilion. We said that is a great idea,” said Bandeen.

All proceeds from the event go to benefit veterans in Wexford County, some surrounding counties, and the park itself, which has been a work in progress for years.

The farmer’s market is every Saturday from 9 to 3 at Veterans Serving Veterans Memorial Park.

For more info, please click here.