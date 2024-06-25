Michigan court temporarily strikes down abortion waiting period as unconstitutional

A Michigan court has temporarily struck down the state’s 24-hour abortion waiting period, along with other regulations that advocates argued violate the state constitution.

The Michigan Court of Claims ruled that the required waiting period, along with a law preventing advanced practice clinicians from performing abortions, would likely be considered unconstitutional by a higher court.

The court upheld the state’s informed consent law, which requires abortion-seeking patients to receive materials on abortion risks and pregnancy resources should they choose to not get an abortion.

Advocates have said these materials can cause unnecessary emotional distress for those seeking abortions. But the court said that the regulation was not as burdensome as the others and upheld the law.

The decision could be reviewed by the state Supreme Court on appeal.