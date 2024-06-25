Man shot in abdomen by gun he thought was unloaded, Oceana Co. deputies say

OCEANA COUNTY — On Monday at 9:24 p.m., the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 8000 block of East Filmore Road in Leavitt Township. According to a 911 call, there were several shots heard, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they said they found an 18-year-old Newaygo County man at the scene with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Investigating deputies found that the shooting was accidental, officials said.

Advertisement

Two friends were shooting guns when one thought the gun was unloaded and the other person picked it up and an accidental discharge occurred, deputies said.

Life EMS and Walkerville Fire & Rescue responded to the scene to treat the injured person. He was flown by AeroMed to Corwell Health-Butterworth to be treated. He is in fair condition as of Tuesday morning.