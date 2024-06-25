Lawmakers advance veteran mental health office legislation

LANSING -- State legislators have advanced a plan to establish a unified veteran mental health office, saying it could play a key role in reducing veteran suicides in the state.

Supporters say that making assistance programs easier to access would benefit those struggling the most and help break down stigmas surrounding mental health care.

The bipartisan bill package would establish the new centralized office for veteran resources, along with broadening a peer-to-peer mentorship program and developing a more robust initiative to transition veterans back into civilian life.

In 2020, there were an average of 16.8 veteran suicides per day across the US.

The package would require the new office to develop a program with information on the warning signs of PTSD, depression and substance use disorder. It would also provide veterans with connections to traditional mental health resources like therapy.

“I believe that these five bills demonstrate the core essence of what we need to be able to do to combat the veteran suicide epidemic,” said TJ Pierce of the National Guard Association of Michigan.

Pierce said that he’s happy to see the legislation prioritizing a holistic approach to mental health, rather than separating programs between departments.

“I think as long as we continue to implement programs and resources, and in this case, the statutory programs that are designed to provide a welcoming, safe and judgment free atmosphere that does not stigmatize the care — that as long as we continue to take this type of aggressive action, that we’ll eventually solve this epidemic,” Pierce said.

Brian Love, director of the MVAA, said his organization supports the bills. Love said the legislation would establish better methods of data collection that would allow the agency to better connect with veterans and take action in response to rising substance abuse and traumatic brain injuries.

“The agency is excited to see legislation that works to provide all service members with an education in mental health, wellbeing and suicide prevention and believes the Transition Bridge Program does just that.”

The package was advanced to the full House and could see a vote after lawmakers return from summer recess.