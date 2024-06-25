Kincheloe woman pleads no contest to killing man by burning down his house

MASON COUNTY — On Tuesday, a Kincheloe woman pleaded no contest to murder, arson and animal killing for a November 2021 incident.

On Nov. 22, 2021, investigators said Hope Snyder of Kincheloe set a man’s home on fire in Fountain while he was asleep inside. The man and his two dogs were killed.

The investigation revealed that Snyder and the victim had an argument that night, and Snyder messaged her friends about a plan to steal his truck and money and burn down his house.

After setting the fire, investigators said Snyder took off downstate in the victim’s truck. She was arrested at the Detroit Metro Airport.

Based on evidence from the Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police arson investigators, Snyder was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree animal killing/torturing.

With her no contest plea, Snyder did not agree that she’s guilty but did accept the punishment. She faces 35 to 60 years in prison.

“This plea agreement ensures Ms. Snyder will face significant consequences for her unconscionable crimes,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I commend the diligent efforts of Michigan State Police and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, who worked tirelessly to bring justice to the victim, his family, and his beloved pets.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 27 in the Mason County 51st Circuit Court.