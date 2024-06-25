Hart teen on moped badly hurt in crash with vehicle

OCEANA COUNTY — A teenager was critically injured in a moped accident Monday, the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On Monday at 9:51 p.m., deputies were sent to an injury accident at the intersection of West Tyler Road and 72nd Avenue in Hart Township.

Emergency crews found a 16-year-old Hart resident unresponsive from the crash, deputies said.

The 16-year-old was said to be driving a moped north on 72nd Avenue and collided with another vehicle traveling east, deputies said.

The moped driver was taken by Life EMS to Trinity Health – Lakeshore Campus and then flown to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids by AeroMed.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash, deputies said. It is not believed that the moped driver was wearing a helmet at the time of crash, deputies said.

The 16-year-old is in critical condition at DeVos, officials said.

Responding to the scene was the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police – Hart Post, Hart Area Fire Department and Life EMS.



