Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society receives award for preserving U.P. history

WHITEFISH POINT — The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society received the “Superior Award” from the Historical Society of Michigan (HSM), one of the oldest historical societies in the country.

The Superior Award, established by the HSM in 2006, recognizes historical societies, museums, and other historical organizations that have preserved and advanced U.P. history.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society said their museum, marine operations and shipwreck discoveries are all possible thanks to teamwork.

“We are honored to receive the Historical Society of Michigan’s Superior Award”, said GLSHS Executive Director, Bruce Lynn. “This is a reflection of the teamwork by our great staff at Whitefish Point, the Weather Bureau building in the Soo, as well as the crew onboard our research vessel, David Boyd.”

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society thanked the members and visitors who helped to make the award a reality.