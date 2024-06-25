Gallery: Viewers see vibrant red skies early Tuesday morning

Several of you noticed some very red skies Tuesday morning! The old saying goes, “Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning,” and we did see some weather advisories early Tuesday.
If you snapped a picture, add it to our gallery here.
Morning commute
Harrison
Storms are coming.
