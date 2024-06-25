Bike Rodeo in Sault Ste. Marie promotes safety and awareness for young riders

SAULT STE. MARIE — On Tuesday, young bicyclists took to the parking lot at Sault Area High School to test their skills and knowledge about riding a bike.

This is the first year the police department has held the Bike Rodeo event since the COVID pandemic.

Through grant funding and the help from volunteers, dozens of kids were able to learn about bike and traffic safety. U.S. Customs and Border Protection also helped with the event. The Soo Cycle Shop even inspected the kids’ bikes before they hit the course.

Advertisement

“It’s surprising how much the basics can help you overall,” said Daryl Meyette, Sault Ste. Marie Police. “When you know you have a small area to work with on a bike, to navigate through that safely is important. It also brings awareness to the traffic out there. Cars need to be aware of bikes as bikes need to be aware of cars.”

Officers handed out several free bike helmets to those who needed one.