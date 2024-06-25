910 Media Group and Northern Michigan RV are working together again to present The Best of National Cherry Festival 2024! Use the link below to enter your favorite National Cherry Festival memories and be in the running to win great prizes including tickets to concerts, events, and more!

Make sure to watch the four all week for a different prize announcement each day, 7/01-7/05. Select memories will be shared from the gallery along with prizes.

Watch 9&10 News throughout each day for the latest updates from The National Cherry Festival: don’t miss any of the excitement, including 9&10 News special Live Stream broadcasts of NCF Events. See the schedule below;

The Best of National Cherry Festival events can be seen live on ZEAM and at 9and10news.com.

Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest: 7/01/24; 1:00PM - 3:00PM

Ultimate Air Dogs: 7/05/24; starting 1PM.

Thanks to Northern Michigan RV for making this giveaway and live streams possible.