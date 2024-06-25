Army Corps of Engineers puts new security measures in place for Engineers Day

SAULT STE. MARIE. — If you plan on going to Engineers Day on Friday, June 28, you’ll want to pay attention to new security requirements.

The event draws in thousands of people, so safety is always a concern. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers now requires all bags, except diaper bags, to be clear and no larger than 12 inches long, 12 inches wide and six inches deep – the size of a one-gallon Ziploc storage size. All bags are subject to search.

If you do not have a clear bag, the Soo Locks Visitors Association is selling them at the Visitor Center and near the Soo Locks entrance.

“We will explain to them that you need a clear bag to get into the Locks. We have the Visitor Center with 300 bags that we are going to disperse to all the area businesses along Portage so they can sell them,” said Ray Bell, Soo Locks Visitors Association board president.

The bags cost $8, with proceeds from the sales going to the association’s general fund for future projects.