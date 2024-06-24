Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians holds open house for new substance abuse clinic

SAULT STE. MARIE — A new clinic in Sault Ste. Marie will help those suffering from substance abuse disorders.

The Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians held an open house Monday morning to celebrate the opening of Naandwejgegamig, the “Healing Place.”

The clinic specializes in offering medically-assisted treatment to help relieve withdrawal symptoms and the psychological cravings caused by the chemical imbalances in the body when a person is working to overcome addiction. The clinic also makes it easy to get evaluated.

“Referrals aren’t necessary. We do get some patients referred to us from primary care providers or mental health services. If they want to be here, we want them to be here. So we do intake assessment and usually we can get you scheduled for your initial appointment within one to two weeks,” said Teresa Plummer, clinic nurse practitioner/supervisor.

The clinic is open to both tribal and non-tribal members. The office is located at 2861 Ashmun St. and will see their first patients starting Tuesday morning, June 25.