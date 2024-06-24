Natalie Wood Film Festival coming to the Bay Theatre in Suttons Bay

SUTTONS BAY — Take a trip down memory lane with the Natalie Wood Film Festival at the Bay Theatre in Suttons Bay next month.

It’s a three-day festival that will feature a special event with Wood’s daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner.

A connection between the theater and Wagner formed when they found out she lived in Northern Michigan. The event is to honor her mother’s legacy in Hollywood.

“I think that Hollywood has had such an outsized impact on our culture and society, and especially when Natalie Wood’s was in her prominence, You know, some iconic films like West Side Story, you know, those are, you know, pieces of our history in America,” said Graham Powers, Bay Theatre general manager. “And I think it’s really important to keep showing the next generations.”

The festival runs July 18 to 20. They will be showing “Rebel Without a Cause,” “Splendor in the Grass,” “West Side Story,” “Love with the Proper Stranger” and a special matinee showing of “Driftwood.”