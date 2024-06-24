Motorcyclist hurt after hitting deer in Mecosta Co.

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a motorcyclist was injured after hitting a deer.

On Monday, June 24, at 12:43 p.m., deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a motorcycle vs. deer injury accident on 15 Mile Road and 110th Avenue in Martiny Township.

A 53-year-old male from Rodney struck a deer on his motorcycle, deputies said.

He was taken with non-life-threatening injuries to Butterworth Hospital, deputies said.

Deputies were assisted by Morton Township Fire and Rescue, Mecosta County EMS and Meceola Central Dispatch.



