Lawmakers seek to expand rural internet access with new legislation

LANSING -- Lawmakers are looking to modernize statewide internet access with new legislation that would increase support for rural residents.

The legislation would establish a high-speed internet office to assist with securing state and federal broadband grants, as well as coordinating broadband policy between departments.

“We know Michigan has other needs — few are as pressing as our need to extend the broadband lifeline to those who are currently going without work,” said Rep. Jenn Hill, D-Marquette.

Funding for expanded internet access throughout the country has sharply increased in recent years, including over $40 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“These funds are a once in a lifetime opportunity — there’s $1.8 billion coming to Michigan,” Hill said.

Supporters say the funding represents a unique opportunity to strengthen wireless infrastructure and ensure that communities across Michigan have fast connections for years to come.

“A lack of connectivity is a barrier to online resources to learning, healthcare and economic opportunity,” said Rep. Helena Scott, D-Detroit.

Over 200,000 Michigan households don’t have internet access.

The High-Speed Internet Office was first created in 2021 through an executive order, but this bill would enshrine its creation in state law.

Another bill being considered would exempt internet grants from state taxation, a policy that supporters say would help ensure equal access to internet expansion and allow companies to better utilize their resources.

“If we allow these funds to be diverted to other purposes through state taxation, they will not have nearly the same impact in terms of expanding broadband access,” Hill said.

The bills advanced out of committee with some bipartisan support and could be considered by the full House in the coming months.