Unnamed county commissioner among three arrested in undercover operation

Megan Huiskens
06-21-2024 at 11:36:53 AM EDT

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said a county commissioner - along with two others - were arrested during a multijurisdictional undercover operation this week. The operation took place June 19-20.

The operation included the Traverse City Police Department, Homeland Security, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation continues.

We will update you as we learn more details.


Grand Traverse County

