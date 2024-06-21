Police learn of possible sexual assault in Friske investigation

LANSING -- The investigation into State Rep. Neil Friske’s Thursday arrest led to police learning of a “possible sexual assault of an adult female” related to the incident, according to the Ingham County prosecutor.

Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney John Dewane released a statement Friday morning, confirming that the Lansing Police Department had submitted warrants requesting unspecified charges for Friske.

Police said yesterday that Friske had been arrested on a possible “felony-level offense” following reports early Thursday morning of a man with a gun and possible shots fired. Friske was arrested around 3 a.m. Thursday in a suburb south of Lansing.

Advertisement

No further details were available on the specific charges that may have been requested by police.

Friske, a Charlevoix Republican, was in the process of being released Friday mid-day, according to a LPD spokesperson. He is set to be arraigned in the coming days.

Spokespeople for the House GOP and MIGOP declined to comment.

Friske’s campaign team released a statement on social media early Thursday afternoon claiming that the arrest may have been politically motivated.

Advertisement

“This morning, it was brought to our attention that Representative Friske was arrested and being held. As many of us know, Rep. Friske is always exercising his 2nd Amendment right,” they wrote. “We do not have any details, besides what has the media sourced, oddly before anyone of us knew anything.”

The statement continued that the timing of the arrest was “highly suspect,” considering its proximity to the August 6 primary election and that an organization had recently conducted polling between Friske and his Republican opponent Parker Fairbairn.

Friske was elected to represent the state’s 107th House District in 2022 and is currently running for reelection. His district includes Charlevoix, Petoskey, East Jordan, St. Ignace and Mackinaw City.

He is considered one of the most conservative House members, often voting against legislation with broad bipartisan support.