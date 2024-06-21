Skip to Main
Meet local celebrity and adventurer Yoda the Tortoise

Eric Brazeal
06-21-2024 at 12:03:17 PM EDT| Updated 06-21-2024 at 12:03:18 PM EDT

It has been four months since Yoda the Tortoise went missing during the winter in the Upper Peninsula, spurring a community to come together to find him. Now, Yoda is back home safe and sound with his family living it up as the temperatures rise for us here in Northern Michigan.

On July 6 during the Manistique Independence Day celebration, you can meet Yoda at 205 Cedar Street. He will be on site from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and during the Independence Day parade.

This also is a great opportunity to pick up a copy of the children’s book that was based on his adventures, “Yoda’s Yooper Adventure,” which was written and edited by his owners, Sarahjean Adolphus and Alicia Vargo, with illustrations by local artist Mary Weber.

Yoda the Tortoise

For more information on Yoda and to share his adventures, follow the Yoda the Tortoise’s Instagram page. If you are unable to attend his last meet and greet of the season but still would like a copy of “Yoda’s Yooper Adventure,” visit the dedicated Amazon page.



