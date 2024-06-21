Man accused of pointing rifle at another man after an argument in Brethren

BRETHREN — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged felonious assault on Friday.

They said the victim was working in their yard in Dickson Township around noon when a pickup truck pulled up. They told deputies that the two of them got into an argument, and the man in the truck, from Canton, pulled his truck down Maple Avenue and pointed a rifle at the victim.

When deputies arrived, they said the truck was still there. According to deputies, the driver started heading towards them. They gave loud instructions for him to stop and get out of the truck, but he refused and drove back down the road.

Advertisement

Deputies said after a while, the man drove north on the railroad grade and was stopped by law enforcement in Brethren. He was arrested without incident.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was a rifle in the truck.

Brethren High School was locked down for about 20 minutes during the incident. A Code Red alert was sent out to warn people.