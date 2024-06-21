Haley’s Hot Takes: Justin Timberlake, Post Malone, and more!

More information has come out about Justin Timberlake’s arrest from earlier this week. While we still do not know what was in his system to get the DWI, we do know more about that night. It is reported that the cop who arrested him did not know who the singer and actor was. It has also been reported that his wife, actress Jessica Biel is not happy but standing by him.

Scooter Braun announced that he is retiring from his 23-year stint in music management. Braun has worked with stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. In a statement posted on social media, Braun said he is turning his focus to his role as CEO of his entertainment company ‘Hybe America.’ . I mostly know him for being the person to buy Taylor Swift’s masters without her permission. This caused her to re-recorded some of those albums in protest, calling them ‘Taylor’s Versions.’

Post Malone is coming out with a country album! Earlier this week, Post Malone posted on social media a picture of a billboard with the title of the album. It is called “F-1 Trillion” and will be out August 16th. So far he has two features on the album with Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton. Both songs, you can listen to know! Make sure to preorder the album!

