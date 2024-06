RUDYARD — Fire crews in Chippewa County spent several hours Thursday night at a junkyard fire.

The call came just after 9 p.m. that a controlled burn had gotten out of control at Thompson Road junkyard north of Rudyard.

When Rudyard and Kinross volunteer fire departments arrived at the scene, they say the thick black smoke from the burning debris created a challenge for them. A total of 10 firefighters battled the blaze.

The scene was cleared around 1 a.m. Friday morning.