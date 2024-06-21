Crafting with the Katies: Make your own trinket tray out of clay!

The Katies had some leftover clay from their Polaroid photo stand project, so they’re making a super easy trinket tray that anyone can do!

What you’ll need for this project:

Air dry clay

Paint and paintbrushes

Step one: Take your clay and start molding it out into a shape you’d like. Katy made a normal bowl shape and Katie made a cherry.

Step two: Let your clay dry overnight.

Step three: Once your clay has dried, paint it however you’d like.

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies do, email them at katywashburn@910mediagroup.com and katiebirecki@910mediagroup.com.