Couple thrown from motorcycle, woman killed in Mackinac Co. crash with deer

MACKINAC COUNTY — The Sheriff’s Office said a woman died after a couple was thrown from their motorcycle on Thursday night.

Deputies were called to M-134 near Prentiss Bay Road around 10:30 p.m., where they said the motorcycle had hit a deer.

The driver had several injuries that were not life-threatening, but deputies said the woman’s injuries were severe. Life saving measures were attempted, but the woman was later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office said the two people are a married couple from Chippewa County who were returning from dinner, but they have not released names at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.