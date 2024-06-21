Airshow to kick off National Cherry Festival on opening weekend

TRAVERSE CITY – The National Cherry Festival on Friday announced that the Airshow will take place over West Grand Traverse Bay as part of the festival’s opening weekend celebration.

The Airshow will take to the skies on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30, with practice sessions scheduled for June 25, June 27 and June 28.

The Airshow will generate noise due to the low-flying jets and other aircraft. Residents and visitors are advised to take necessary precautions for pets, young children, and individuals sensitive to loud sounds. Ear protection is recommended for all attendees and available at each event location.

”We are incredibly excited to bring this exhilarating Airshow to the National Cherry Festival. It is a highlight of our event each year that thrills audiences of all ages. We appreciate the community’s understanding regarding the noise and hope everyone will join us in celebrating this spectacular display of aerial demonstrations,” said Kat Paye, executive director of the National Cherry Festival.

For more information on the National Cherry Festival Airshow, please visit the www.cherryfestival.org or contact the festival office at (231) 947-4230.