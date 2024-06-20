Tree falls on cabin full of camping kids, counselors in Oceana Co.

OCEANA COUNTY — Michigan State Police said Thursday that a tree fell on a cabin full of campers and counselors and that one counselor was trapped.

Around 1:54 a.m., troopers from the MSP Hart Post - along with Oceana County Sheriff’s Office - were sent to Camp Ao Wa Kiya located in the 8400 block of West Thomas Street in Benona Township.

A tree had fallen on a cabin occupied by about 12 campers and two adult counselors. The campers are third-, fourth- and fifth-grade females, troopers said.

One of the counselors was pinned into her bed with the tree on top of her, troopers said.

When troopers arrived on scene, they began moving debris and glass from a broken window away from the trapped person, who was freed after about an hour and a half, troopers said. The counselor was able to walk out of the destroyed cabin and appears to be fine, troopers said.

A responding trooper received a minor hand injury and was treated at a local hospital.



