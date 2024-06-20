SEEDS wins $7.5 million for rural Northern Michigan students

SEEDS EcoSchool, a program of SEEDS Ecology & Education Centers, was awarded $5,450,000 in grant funding from the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP).

This five-year grant will allow SEEDS EcoSchool to continue its out-of-school-time programs in eight select schools and is in addition to a five-year grant of $2,175,000 awarded last year for programming in four other schools.

SEEDS EcoSchool has operated out-of-school-time programming supported by MDE in collaboration with MiLEAP since 2009. In addition to providing critical childcare after school, SEEDS EcoSchool provides academic and cultural enrichment after school four days per week during the school year plus six weeks of camp in the summer. Each elementary and middle school site is a licensed childcare center, and each site supported by MDE and MiLEAP is offered to students at no cost.

“We are ecstatic to know that we are going to be able to continue providing these programs. We are embedded in the communities and schools where we work. Our staff often engage with the same students year over year, allowing them to really support and impact each individual child,” said EcoSchool Program Director Sandy Ehlers.

SEEDS EcoSchool out-of-school-time programming is offered in 13 schools across six school districts: