Sault MNA nurses avert strike after reaching tentative deal with MyMichigan

SAULT STE. MARIE – Nurses at MyMichigan Medical Center Sault on late Wednesday reached a tentative contract agreement with the employer after months of negotiations, averting a possible second strike.

The agreement is not final until ratified by a vote of the union’s members, which is scheduled for all day Tuesday.

No details of the tentative agreement will be publicly released at this time, and Soo nurses will not be making public comment until next week, the group said.

The nurses’ contract expired Dec. 31. About 120 nurses work at the hospital.