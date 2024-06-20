Rapid City woman arrested for dealing cocaine, meth and fentanyl, narcotics team says

A Rapid City woman was arrested, accused of dealing drugs, after an investigation by the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT).

Detectives investigated 32-year-old Stephanie Turner over several months. On June 13, detectives and the Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team searched her home.

Turner was arrested and taken to the Kalkaska County Jail. She was charged the next day and given a $200,000 cash bond on the following counts:

3 counts delivery of cocaine less than 50 grams, a 20-year felony

Possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, a 20-year felony

Possession of fentanyl, a four-year felony

Larceny of a firearm, a five-year felony

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a five-year felony

Possession of analogues, a two-year felony

Maintaining a drug house, a two-year high court misdemeanor

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected.