Michigan unemployment rate remains stable in May

LANSING – Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained at 3.9 percent for the fourth consecutive month during May, according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

Employment and unemployment in the state both advanced over the month, resulting in a labor force gain of 3,000 since April.

”Michigan continued to display a strong labor market during May,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “Payroll jobs advanced for the fourth consecutive month.”

The national jobless rate rose by 0.1 percentage points to 4.0 percent over the month. Michigan’s May unemployment rate was one-tenth of a percentage point below the U.S. rate. Over the year, both the national and Michigan unemployment rates advanced by 0.3 percentage points.



