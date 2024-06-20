Hook & Hunting: Drop a lure in Frankfort for ‘Take a Kid Fishing Day’

FRANKFORT — Kids can get out and drop a lure this weekend in Benzie County. The Frankfort-Elberta Chamber is hosting ‘Take a Kid Fishing’ event June 21st-2nd. There’ll be a nitecrawler event Friday the 22nd around 9pm where kids can gather their own worms then Saturday morning they’ll get out on the water to catch some fish starting at 8am.

Every child gets a free fishing rod and a there will be raffle with a fully loaded tackle box as the grand prize.

“It causes them to have to have some patience,” says Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Donna Phillips. “So patience is very important. Also, time with their families, time to be out on this beautiful country that we have around here. That’s why people want to come. And who wouldn’t want to be around Crystal Lake and Lake Michigan and and our Betsie Bay. We’re just lucky to be in such a beautiful area.”

The event is free and the meeting spot for both days will be at Mineral Springs Park in downtown Frankfort.