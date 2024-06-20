Explore with Eric: Dennos Museum, a family-friendly gallery to inspire your creativity

As you enter the campus of Northwestern Michigan College it is difficult to miss what has become the cultural center of Traverse City and Northern Michigan, the Dennos Museum. Featuring local, national, and global artists, Dennos is a place that welcomes all ages to explore their creativity and be inspired.

With every medium represented from sculpture to painting to murals, there is something for everyone to experience at the Dennos Museum. Even by simply taking a walk around the building you will find yourself surrounded by beautiful sculptures that do not take away from the gorgeously wooded grounds.

With an ever evolving collection and specialty areas such as the Kids Discovery Gallery and the Native Inuit Gallery, you are sure to be filled with wonder as you navigate your way through amazingly curated exhibits and showcases.

Opening tomorrow June 21st are three new exhibitions:

Louise Johns: 10,000 Flowers

Michigan Water Color Society 77th Annual Exhibition

Hard Edges, Vibrant Colors: OP Art from the Permanent Collection

For more information or to explore events coming to the museum visit the Dennos Museum website.



