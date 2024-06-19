Rings from 1700s found at Colonial Michilimackinac

MACKINAW CITY — The archaeological program at Colonial Michilimackinac had an exciting find on June 18 - a brass trade ring.

“The archaeology team had a nice find yesterday morning, a brass trade ring,” Dr. Lynn Evans, curator of archaeology for Mackinac State Historic Parks, said Wednesday. “Although these rings are sometimes referred to as ‘Jesuit Rings,’ by the eighteenth century they were strictly secular trade goods. The ring was found in the 1781 demolition rubble over the north porch.”

The current excavation site is House E of the Southeast Rowhouse at Colonial Michilimackinac. Numerous exciting finds have been made at the site in recent years, including a Compagnie des Indes lead seal dating between 1717 and 1769, a brass sleeve button with an intaglio bust on it, a potential structural post dating to the original 1715 fort, another engraved “Jesuit” trade ring, a brass serpentine sideplate for a British trade gun; complete remnants from a creamware plate; a bone or ivory gaming die; and many other items.

The archaeological dig at Michilimackinac began in 1959, making it one of the longest-running archaeology programs in North America.