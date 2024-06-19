New Native American woman-owned business opens in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE — A new distributor of materials from global manufacturers and suppliers is officially open for business in Sault Ste. Marie.

Jeta Corporation is a Native American woman-owned company supplying electrical products, safety equipment, tools and much more.

On Wednesday, Jeta held their public grand opening with several vendors to show off their products and services. Jeta is located near Sanderson Field Airport.

It was a three-year process to get the groundbreaking last September, then another nine months of construction to get to the grand opening.

Linda Grow, CEO at Jeta, is a Soo native and has always wanted to create something special in the area.

“Linda’s goal has always been to bring back opportunity for the community, herself and things to do to call it back home again. Things have been working out real well,” said Thomas Grow, senior VP of marketing and sales.

Grow says they hope to expand Jeta even more in the near future on the property they have behind the current building.