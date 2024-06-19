Electric Forest Festival kicks off Friday

ROTHBURY -- Some electronic music lovers are already headed to Oceana County to take part in the Electric Forest Festival, with its pulsating electronic music and illuminating lights.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to show up for the four-day festival that kicks off Friday. Lieutenant Michelle Robinson, with Michigan State Police’s 6th District said State Police are also in Rothbury, to make sure people are safe.

“It’s a very magical place for them. and so, it’s really important that they know their surroundings, know where they are, and they don’t wander off and try to adventure beyond what they’re used to,” said Robinson.

Robinson said about 60,000 festival goers are expected to converge on the rural community of Rothbury.

Robinson said there are concerns with that big of a number, and many of those coming aren’t familiar with the area.

“We want to make sure that they can both come into the festival grounds as well as exit the festival grounds safely. And we don’t want any kind of accidents on the highways,” said Robinson.

She said it’s critical that people watch out for backups and be mindful of the large number of people coming to and from Rothbury.

Robinson said they also get a lot of calls for people missing from their party.

“Make sure that you have a point of reference as far as where you’re going to meet up. Operate on the buddy system. Make sure that you’re talking with one another. Know where everybody is,” said Robinson.

She said if you do get separated, texting is better than calling, the music makes it hard to hear cell calls but even that doesn’t always work.

“They just have a really difficult time with cell service, trying to network with those individuals that they’ve come up here with. And so, we just ask patrons to please have a plan in place,” said Robinson.

Robinson said most times, people just lose each other in the crowds and end up at other camp areas with other friends they run into.

With temperatures expected to remain hot this weekend, State Police said it’s important to stay hydrated even though the woods do provide some shade.

“Oftentimes, they’re drinking alcohol and, you know, that depletes the body. They’re having a good time. They may not remember to put those fluids back in their bodies and if you do feel yourself getting overheated, go into the shaded area

Robinson said if you remember a few things, it can be a great time and a unique experience.

“It isn’t just the music that they’re here for, it’s the experience of being in the Electric Forest,” said Robinson.