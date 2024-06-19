Cultured Kombucha tells us about the digestive impact of yogurt

It’s another Wellness Wednesday and today we head to the Heritage Kitchen with Courtney Lorenz from Cultured Kombucha to discuss something that everyone should try to fit into their diet one way or another, the digestive dynamo - yogurt.

Whether you enjoy it with some fruit and honey or just plain, the powerful punch packed within will set you up for a successful day. You can even add it to smoothies or use it as a condiment. For those of us that are lactose intolerant, there are non-dairy options also available.

For more information on Courtney, visit the Cultured Kombucha website.



