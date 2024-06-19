11-year-old killed after vehicle crashes into a tree in Leelanau Co.

LEELANAU COUNTY — An 11-year-old from Illinois was killed in a single-vehicle crash, officials said Wednesday.

On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., deputies from the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 10000 block of South Maple City Road in Kasson Township for a report of a single-car accident into a tree.

Deputies arrived on scene and determined that a 2016 Subaru driven by a 76-year-old Maple City women had been travelling north on Maple City Road when it crossed the centerline and exited the roadway to the left, deputies said.

The vehicle then travelled through a field for an extended distance before crashing head on into a large maple tree, deputies said.

As a result of the crash, the driver, along with a 79-year-old front-seat passenger and an 11-year old passenger were taken to Munson Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries, deputies said.

Upon arrival at Munson, the 11-year old was pronounced deceased, officials said.

The accident remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Cedar Area Fire and Rescue Department along with Almira Township Fire Department from Benzie County.