Vintage Base Ball Livestream from Mackinac Island

Experience the charm of yesteryear with a vintage game of “base ball,” played as it was originally intended—barehanded and governed by gentlemen’s rules. Set against the backdrop of the historic Fort Mackinac ball field, nestled behind Fort Mackinac, this event takes place on the oldest continually used ball field in Michigan. Immerse yourself in the nostalgia as you learn old-fashioned cheers, witness players being fined for smoking cigars on the field, and revel in the spirit of a good old-fashioned rivalry.

We are thrilled to announce the return of the Rochester Grangers for the 2024 match, promising an exciting showdown that harks back to the early days of the sport. Can’t make it in person? No worries Join us virtually through the 910 Media Group livestream to catch all the action from anywhere.

Admission to this unique event is by donation, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience this slice of history. Whether you’re a baseball enthusiast, a history buff, or simply seeking a fun and unique outing, this vintage base ball game offers something for everyone.

Where To Stream Live

You can stream this event live on July 27 @ 6:30pm EDT here or on Zeam.



