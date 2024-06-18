Vacation! Northern Michigan - The Whistling Frog Tile Company

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Whether you are looking for a unique gift or a larger scale tile project, The Whistling Frog Tile Company has so much to offer. They use sustainable practices to bring you beautiful hand-crafted tile that showcases the many towns we call home here in Northern Michigan and the incredible scenery that accompanies it.

Co-owners of the Whistling Frog Tile Company, Rick and Tonya, are sharing their passion and hobby of tile making with the Northern Michigan community.

“For them, creating tile is more than a process; it’s a passion and a joy. They are the designers, sculptors and makers caring about every step, from your email that gets answered to the happy little tile package that arrives on your doorstep.” With the Whistling Frog Tile Company, the sky is the limit!

