Traverse City Commission approves Downtown Development Authority funding

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority will have a new budget just in time for summer tourism. After a previous vote failed at the beginning of June, the City Commission has voted again for the new DDA budget.

The budget passed with a 5-2 vote. The new budget will give the DDA just over $9.3 million in funding, an increase in the original proposed budget of $200,000. That extra money will go towards projects like two way conversion on downtown streets and stormwater management infrastructure.

Even after the uncertainty all downtown projects and events managed by the DDA still remain on schedule.

“We’re certainly relieved that the City Commission agreed to approve our budget,” says DDA Interim CEO Harry Burkholder. “The DDA board is excited to continue working with the City Commission to implement a lot of the great projects that we have on deck here for downtown. We’re on schedule and looking forward to a very busy and successful summer.

That funding will be adopted at the DDA board meeting on June 21st.