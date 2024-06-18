MDHHS urges people not to eat Diamond Shruumz products after illnesses are reported

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are urging Michigan residents not to eat, sell or serve any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars, Infused Cones or Micro Dose and Macro Dose gummies.

The MDHHS and the FDA are urging anyone who purchased these products to throw them away so they aren’t consumed. The products are labeled as containing a proprietary blend of mushrooms such as reishi and lion’s mane.

“People in multiple states have become ill after eating these products, reporting a variety of severe symptoms,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “As these products look similar to candy, we urge parents and caregivers to consider discussing this information with their teens even though they are intended for individuals 18 and older. We are advising that everyone avoid these products.”

As of Friday, June 7, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in collaboration with America’s Poison Centers and state and local partners, are investigating a series of illnesses associated with eating Diamond Shruumz-brand products. The FDA is working to determine the cause of these illnesses.

A total of 26 illnesses have been reported from 16 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee. To date, there are no reported cases in Michigan.

Of those who became ill, 25 people reported seeking medical care, with 16 being hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. People who became ill from eating Diamond Shruumz-brand products reported a variety of severe symptoms including seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea and vomiting.

Diamond Shruumz-brand products can be purchased online or at a variety of retail locations nationwide, including smoke/vape shops or places that sell hemp-derived or CBD products.

Retailers should not sell or distribute any of these products. Instead, hold these products until further direction is given by the FDA.

Those who become ill after consuming these products should seek medical treatment. They can also call the Poison Help Line at 800-222-1222 to report symptoms and seek information. Callers should let Poison Control know they have recently consumed a Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cone or gummies.

Health care providers should report these illnesses to their local health department or the Poison Help Line at 800-222-1222.

MDHHS will continue to monitor incoming information from FDA. Consumers and health care providers can monitor updates about this investigation at Investigation of Illnesses: Diamond Shruumz-Brand Chocolate Bars, Cones, & Gummies (June 2024) | FDA.

Physicians or residents with questions or concerns can contact MDHHS by calling 844-464-7327 or emailing mdhhs-eht@michigan.gov.