Livestream: W.T. Rabe Stone Skipping Competition

Join us for the Annual W.T. Rabe Stone Skipping Competition, and experience the excitement live from anywhere in the world with 910 Media Group’s comprehensive live streaming coverage! This year, 910 Media Group is bringing the event to your screens, ensuring you don’t miss a single skip, splash, or cheer. Whether you’re a stone skipping enthusiast or just looking for some unique entertainment on the 4th of July, our live stream will capture all the action, from the youngest Gerplunkers to the seasoned professionals. Tune in to witness the incredible skills of competitors across various divisions and feel the thrill of the competition as if you were right there on Mackinac Island.

The event kicks off at 9:00 am with registration, followed by the simultaneous start of the Gerplunking, Pebbles, and Open divisions at 10:00 am. 910 Media Group’s live stream will cover these events in real-time. This immersive experience ensures that even if you can’t be there in person, you won’t miss out on the fun and excitement.

At 12:00 pm, the highly anticipated professional division begins, featuring the best stone skippers from around the world. 910 Media Group’s live stream will highlight these elite competitors, showcasing their techniques and the intense competition for the coveted trophy. Don’t miss this opportunity to see the pros in action and learn from the best. Join us on the 4th of July for a day filled with fun, competition, and community spirit, all brought to you live by 910 Media Group. Visit the official Mackinac Island Stone Skipping website for more information and to access the live stream link.

9:00 am: Registration begins

10:00 am: Gerplunkers, Pebbles and Open divisions simultaneously start

12:00 pm: Pro division starts

Where To Stream Live





You can stream this event live on July 4 @ 9:00 am EDT here or on Zeam.



