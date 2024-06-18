Explore with Eric: Saddle up! We are heading to Horse North Rescue

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — For today’s episode of Explore with Eric, we kick off two weeks adventuring around Grand Traverse County by heading to Interlochen to visit the Horse North Rescue, a shelter for horses in need of some help whether that be physical, mental or emotional.

What sets Horse North Rescue apart is their mission, to prepare their rescues to find loving homes to spend the rest of their days. What makes the organization special is that every person that has dedicated so much time to the well-being of these amazing creatures is a volunteer and the land provided to house the horses was donated as were the funds for setup and maintenance.

There are a number of ways that you can support this amazing mission from Horse North Rescue. You can head over the rescue’s website to donate or to volunteer to come out and care for the horses. You can also get a peek behind the scenes by attending their upcoming Grand Opening on June 22nd which will allow you to meet the horse herd, take part in tours, auctions, food, and there will be games and crafts for the kids.

For more information on the great work being done by these dedicated individuals please visit the Horse Norther Rescue website or their Facebook page.