Crystal Lake in Manistee Co. shows elevated E. coli levels during testing

WELLSTON — District Health Department #10 is urging the public to avoid contact with the water in Crystal Lake after testing showed elevated E. coli levels.

DHD #10 was notified by Ferris State University on Tuesday, June 18 that two samples showed elevated E. coli levels.

You should avoid swimming or other water activities in Crystal Lake until bacteria levels are reduced. Children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems are the most at risk.

Flu-like symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramping, fever and dehydration can occur from exposure to E. coli. Respiratory illnesses are also a risk, as well as skin infections if open wounds are exposed.

You can find up-to-date results on EGLE’s BeachGuard site.