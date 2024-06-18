Bill would allow developmentally disabled children and adults to hunt with their parents

LANSING -- A bill with broad support in the state House would amend the Mentored Youth Hunting Program to include children and adults with developmental disabilities, a change supporters say would make the sport more inclusive for all Michigan residents.

The program currently allows children under 10 to hunt with an adult before completing a hunter training course, and also allows for two years of apprenticed hunting between 10 and 16.

The legislation would expand the program to include minors and adults with developmental or intellectual disabilities of all ages, who would similarly need to be accompanied by an adult with a standard hunting license.

“If they have a cognitive disability and intellectual disability that prevents them from being able to pass a hunter safety test, they’re precluded from being able to continue to hunt with supervision,” said Taylor Ridderbusch, executive policy director for the DNR. “So that’s the simple fix that we’re looking to make today.”

Sergeant Mike Mshar, a conservation officer, says the program would remain safe for participants and other hunters.

“There is no safety issue because these individuals will never hunt by themselves,” he said. “They’ll always be with a mentor, who’s taken hunter safety, who’s going to guide them through it.”

Mshar has two adult sons with Down syndrome, who he says he’s had to exclude from hunting trips.

“Hunting is our life. Fishing is our life. That’s my fishing partner, my hunting partner, and for the last five years — because he’s finished up with the mentor program that allowed him two years — he’s been excluded from hunting,” said Mshar, whose son Alex attended the House hearing. “So I’ve got to say that this guy right here — I gotta say to him, every fall that, bud, you can’t hunt this year. Because there isn’t a program for you. I’m sorry, but that’s wrong.”

“You know, as a state, we champion equity and inclusion. And we missed this one somehow,” Mshar added.

Justin Tomei with the Michigan United Conservation Clubs says that his organization supports the bill, adding that the proposal would make a world of difference for Michigan families.

“We do a lot of things when we talk about deer hunting regulations, or DNR regulations or whatever where we’re talking hundreds of thousands of hunters or a million anglers. This is one of those things, it’s vastly different in scope — it’s not going to affect a lot of people, but the people that it does affect, it’s going to mean everything to them and to their families,” he said.

The bills passed through the House with near unanimous support. Legislators say the bill could be passed into law by this year’s opening day.