Volunteers transform crosswalks around Sault Ste. Marie with stunning paintings

SAULT STE. MARIE — Vibrant designs on crosswalks in Sault Ste. Marie are making people do a double-take.

The yearly project started eight years ago with just a few crosswalk. This summer, it will grow even more.

Over the next couple of weeks, volunteers will transform a total of eight sidewalks into stunning artwork with paintings.

On Monday, they worked on sidewalks close to the Soo Locks on Portage Avenue and Osborn Boulevard. Organizers want to get the crosswalks completed before Engineers Day on June 28, when thousands of people will converged around the Soo Locks.

One recent Soo High graduate was an art student for four years and looked foward to helping with this project.

“It’s fun to hang out with all these girls. We have got the music going. I think it is important to give something back to the community. It’s bringing more people to our community to look at everything and bring more business to our little downtown area,” said Alana Dyament, 2024 grad.

A total of two dozen volunteers are expected to work on the project.