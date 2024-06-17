The One Up XP Show - Episode 118: Good Pizza Great Pizza, Big Esports Conference

This week our friend Katie Birecki brings in Good Pizza, Great Pizza for us to try on the Nintendo Switch. It is a pizza shop simulation game and I am hooked. I probably should stick to buying pizza though.

We also sit down with Kevin Palmer of the University of Michigan to talk about how the first year of the Big Esports Conference went and what is in store for year 2!

