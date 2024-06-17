Serra Subaru donates to Cowell Family Cancer Center for ‘Subaru Loves to Care Month’

TRAVERSE CITY - Serra Subaru of Traverse City has donated 100 blankets and crafts for kids at Munson’s Cowell Family Cancer Center. June 1st is the beginning of ‘Subaru Loves to Care Month’ and since 2016 Subaru has partnered with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to help spread warmth and love during cancer patients’ difficult times.

Subaru of Traverse City is also donating $2,500 to help offset treatment funds behind the scenes. Approximately every three minutes, a person in the U.S. is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma.

“It’s just emotional,” says Munson Healthcare VP of Encology and Family Services Kathy LaRaia. “It’s a difficult time. And when you get support from the community like this, they just are very grateful and they’ll say, you know, it’ll say Subaru loves to care. And then it starts to buzz around and patients start to talk about it. And it’s just a good, warm feeling.

If you are looking for more ways to donate to the Cowell Family Cancer Center click here.