MT. PLEASANT — Troopers from the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post are investigating a shooting at 12:30 Monday afternoon.

They say the suspect, Leangel Sabatela-Rodriguez, shot another known man and fled the area. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

There is a large police presence near Leaton and Airport Roads, and the public is asked to avoid the area. Anyone in the area of S. Leaton and Airport is asked to lock their doors and call 911 if they see the suspect.