Ludington Police investigate stabbing during house party

LUDINGTON — Ludington Police are investigating after they say a 21-year-old man was stabbed several times at a party.

Officers were called to the ER on Saturday around 6 a.m. They learned that there was a house party at a home on N. Emily Street where the suspect, a 20-year-old male from Manistee, stabbed the victim three times, after an argument with somebody else.

The suspect ran away, but LPD detectives were able to find him in Manistee and convinced him to turn himself in.

Detectives say the suspect admitted to stabbing the victim twice but claimed self-defense.

The suspect was taken to jail and charged with Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder. The investigation is still active.