Local law enforcement serves up scoops for the community at Bardon’s Wonder Freeze

TRAVERSE CITY - An opportunity to meet your local law enforcement happened in Traverse City on June 17th. The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, Traverse City Police Department and the Michigan State Police were at Bardon’s to share ice cream with the community they serve.

Every person received a coupon for one free small ice cream and get the chance to meet a few of the officers in attendance. Organizers say that events like these are important to bridge the gap between the public and the ones that help keep them safe.

“All this was to break the stigma between law enforcement and the community and to let people know that they’re not that scary,” says Community Volunteer and Advocate Suzy Cline. “They’re normal people like you and I.”

And make sure to watch out on social media for events like this if you missed the opportunity.